This weekend features two PGA Tour events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open. All the attention will be on the Arnold Palmer Invitational because it has the more well-known players, highlighted by Justin Thomas' return to the tour. Still, there is a reason to pay attention to the Puerto Rico Open: John Daly's son, John Daly II, is making his debut on the PGA Tour.

John Daly II shot 2-under 70 in his PGA Tour debut on Thursday. After the round, he was asked what he planned to do, and he said he was going to the beach and doing nothing the rest of the day. He did say that he probably should have said he was going to hit balls, but was doing that instead. It was the perfect encapsulation of someone named Daly, given how laid-back his dad was.

“I would say I'd go hit balls, but I'm a little tired, so I'm just probably going to go to the beach and probably do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day,” Daly II said

Then Daly II also said he thinks he left some points on the course and could have played even better.

“It was good,” Daly said. “Feel like I left a few out there, but I made it up with just a couple good saves and a nice chip-in on 16.”

John Daly, the former PGA and British Open champion, made his first PGA Tour-sanctioned start nearly 40 years ago. But that was Shinnecock Hills, not Grand Reserve, and it was the 1986 U.S. Open, not an opposite-field event in Puerto Rico. Daly shot 88 in that first round.

It is also worth noting that Daly II made news a few years ago when he signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract with Hooters, becoming the chain restaurant's NCAA-endorsed athlete.

John Daly II is also not the only notable up-and-coming golfer who is the son of another; Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods' son, is on his way to competing on the PGA Tour after he committed to play at Florida State next year.