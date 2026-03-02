Tiger Woods is one of the most popular names in all of sports, and he changed the world of golf. While his days of dominating the course are behind him, as Tiger Woods just turned 50, he is still receiving honors.

The USGA announced that beginning this summer, the U.S. Amateur winner will receive the Tiger Woods Medal, and the U.S. Junior Amateur will receive the Tiger Woods Trophy.

Introducing the Tiger Woods Medal and Trophy 🥇🏆 Beginning this summer, champions of the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur will earn these newly-named awards. pic.twitter.com/Y2knmarqnS — USGA (@USGA) February 28, 2026

Tiger Woods also spoke out about the renaming of the awards in a statement released by the USGA on X, formerly Twitter.

“The USGA and its championships have played an enormous role in my life,” Woods said in a release. “The U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur were defining moments in my development, both as a golfer and as a person. To be recognized in this way is incredibly humbling, and I hope it inspires young players to chase their dreams and appreciate the history and values of the game.”

Woods has won nine USGA Championships in his career. He was a three-time winner of the U.S. Juniors, winning in 1991, 92, and 93. He also won the U.S. Amateur three times from 1994 through 1996. He is the only golfer to win the U.S. Amateur three times in a row. He has also won the U.S. Open three times, winning in 2000, 2002, and 2008. That award is the Jack Nicklaus Medal, named after another all-time great.

Woods is one of just two golfers to win both the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Junior. Nick Dunlap accomplished that feat, winning the Juniors in 2021 and the Amateur in 2023. Dunlap has since turned professional, but has never made the cut at the U.S. Open in four tries.

Meanwhile, Woods has won 15 majors overall, including winning the Masters five times. His last major was the 2019 Masters, but he could be looking to win again this year, as Woods has left open the door to participate in the 2026 Masters.