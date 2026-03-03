The DP World Tour is gaining more attention, albeit for the wrong reason, as Jon Rahm has accused the tournament of extortion.

Last month, the DP World Tour announced that eight players from LIV Golf agreed to play extra events on top of the four required as a compromise to strike out their fines for playing in the Dubai-based league without an official release.

Rahm, who plays for Legion XIII in LIV Golf, has reportedly incurred fines totaling $3 million. He has refused to pay them, which would jeopardize his eligibility for next year's Ryder Cup.

In an event in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Rahm did not hold back on his criticism of the DP World Tour, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig.

“I don’t know what game they’re trying to play right now, but it just seems like in a way they’re using us to—they’re using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer, and it’s just in a way they’re extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game,” said the former world No. 1.

Rahm was not given a conditional release by the DP World Tour last month to play in LIV Golf this season, unlike the eight players who agreed to the aforementioned deal: Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig, and Elvis Smylie.

The 31-year-old Rahm, a two-time major winner, appealed his case in September, but it remains unsolved.

“I don’t like what they’re doing currently with the contract they’re having us sign. I don’t like the conditions. They’re asking me to play a minimum of six events, and they dictate where two of those have to be, among other things that I don’t agree with,” added Rahm.

The DP World Tour continues with the Joburg Open in South Africa this week.