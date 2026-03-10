After missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a back injury, Rory McIlroy was largely expected to play at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass to defend his 2025 title. McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff to win what was his second Players Championship title, putting him in a group of just eight golfers who have won the event twice.

However, things seem to have grown complicated, with McIlroy revealing that his back injury is more “stubborn” than initially thought.

An update on Rory McIlroy's back ahead of @THEPLAYERS: “The back is being a bit more stubborn that we thought, so I’m staying at home today and tomorrow to continue treatment in South Florida with the hope to travel to Ponte Vedra on Wednesday at some point.” pic.twitter.com/REyuoXQis8 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 9, 2026

“The back is being a bit more stubborn that we thought, so I’m staying at home today and tomorrow to continue treatment in South Florida with the hope to travel to Ponte Vedra on Wednesday at some point,” he said per a post on X by Golf Channel.

McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational shortly before the third round after suffering lower back muscle spasms, an issue that began during a gym warm-up and worsened while hitting balls on the practice range. The injury has delayed his arrival at Ponte Vedra Beach and raised questions about whether he will be fully fit for Thursday’s opening round.

As things stand, he is likely to miss the majority of the practice rounds, which may as well affect his run at the tournament. The Stadium Course is widely regarded as one of the most demanding on the PGA Tour, featuring tight landing zones, water hazards on 17 of 18 holes, and the iconic par-3 island green at No. 17.

The back injury has disrupted a successful run that began in 2025 with his long-awaited Masters victory. McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam and secure his fifth major championship.

Entering the Players Championship, he remains World No. 2, chasing the top ranking held by Scottie Scheffler. If he is able to play, McIlroy will be part of one of the most high-profile pairings in the opening two rounds.

He has been grouped alongside Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama as he attempts a historic feat. With two victories already, McIlroy has the opportunity to become just the second player ever to win the Players Championship three times, joining Jack Nicklaus.