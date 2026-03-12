The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2025. Cincinnati has already felt the pressure and made a handful of big additions during NFL free agency. They just added another veteran defensive lineman to shore up the interior of their defensive line.

The Bengals have signed veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a two-year contract worth $28 million, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Allen spent the 2025 season with the Vikings after signing a three-year, $60 million contract in free agency. The two-time Pro Bowler was a consistent contributor in Minnesota, playing in all 17 games in 2025.

Unfortunately, the Vikings released Allen after one season in an effort to clear up salary cap space. But their loss is Cincinnati's gain.

Allen will become a veteran presence in the middle of Cincinnati's defensive line. He joins T.J. Slaton, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., and McKinnley Jackson on the interior.

The Bengals made two other big additions on the defensive side of the ball during free agency.

Cincinnati brought in edge rusher Boye Mafe on a three-year contract worth $60 million on the first day of free agency. He is not the same caliber of player as Trey Hendrickson, but he will help Hendrickson's shoes.

Mafe's best season came in 2023 when he logged 52 total tackles with nine sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. The Bengals are hopeful he can replicate that production in 2026 and play a big role in their defense.

Cincinnati also added safety Bryan Cook on a three-year, $40.25 million contract. He should step in to replace Geno Stone at free safety after four successful season in Kansas City.

The Bengals have certainly made some improvements on defense this week. But fans will want to see even more additions, especially during the 2026 NFL Draft.