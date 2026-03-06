There has been nothing but bad blood in professional golf ever since the LIV Tour has tried to establish itself as significant competition for the PGA and Europe's DP World Tour. The nastiness reared its head again this week as superstars Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have taken turns sniping at each other.

Rahm has gone on record saying he didn't think that the conditions imposed by the DP World Tour on LIV players who wanted to return and gain eligibility for the Ryder Cup were fair. Those conditions include playing in six DP World Tour tournaments, paying all fines and dropping all appeals.

Rahm said he didn't think he should be forced to play more than four DP tournaments, and that's why he did not accept the conditions. “I just don't like the situation,” Rahm said, per the Associated Press. “I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not be dictated what we do.”

McIlroy thought Rahm was simply whining and that he was asking for special treatment. He also said that he thought the deal offered by DP was generous, and so did eight LIV players who accepted the deal. “Again, there's a reason that eight of the nine took it, because they probably think the same thing. And one guy thinks a little differently, and that's a shame.”

The back-and-forth continued when McIlroy said he didn't think Rahm wanted to play at LIV Tour stop in South Africa, but he was going because he had to. Rahm countered by saying he did want to play in South Africa because the stop was “lively and rowdy.”