The TGL takes place early in the week before the PGA Tour starts on Thursdays. The TGL was formed with the help of Tiger Woods, who was at the action on Tuesday night.

Tom Kim drilled a hole-in-one for the second time in TGL history on Tuesday, and the response was electric. Kim and his teammates, including Tiger Woods, were going crazy after Kim made the shot. Of course, Woods is recovering from a torn Achilles, so he wasn't jumping up and down like everyone else was; however, he was very excited to see what happened.

TOM KIM HITS THE SECOND HOLE-IN-ONE IN @TGL HISTORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/5iWqoNW5Ra — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2026

The playoffs are about to begin soon, and that shot from Kim clinched a playoff spot for the Jumpiter Links squad, which is the team Woods is on. The TGL will continue next week.

Last Sunday, at the end of the Cognizant Classic, Shane Lowry choked a lead and ended up coming in a tie for second place. He was leading by three strokes and ended up losing by two strokes. That is a brutal way to close out a very good weekend that he had. Lowry will aim to bounce back this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Russell Henley is aiming to win the event in back-to-back years and will be paired with Scottie Scheffler to start.

The heart of the PGA Tour season is going to begin this weekend. This event marks the first of some very important ones coming up soon, including the Players, the Masters, and the RBC Heritage.