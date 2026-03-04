Tiger Woods has not competed in a PGA Tour event since July of 2024, but he still has a wealth of golf wisdom to share. Jason Kelce appeared to pick his brain about the unforgiving sport before Tuesday's TGL showdown between the Jupiter Links and The Bay. The Philadelphia Eagles legend, who is serving as a special guest announcer for the final stretch of the season, seemed to offer his own expertise while conversing with the 15-time major champion.

Kelce listened intently while Woods acted out a swinging motion inside Palm Gardens, Florida's SoFi Center, via Golf.com's Claire Rogers. He later engaged in his own demonstration, thrusting his hands forward similar to how he would block defensive linemen during his 13-year NFL career. The chronically-injured Woods will probably not be playing tackle football any time soon, or ever, but Kelce is definitely looking to improve his golf game.

The center-turned-analyst has been spending much of his post-playing time on the links, but the physical punishment he endured while manning Philly's trenches makes it difficult to fully commit himself to the extremely challenging sport. Perhaps some tips from an all-time great can alleviate the physical burden he carries and sharpen his swing a bit.

Kelce clearly has the passion, so an adjustment in his mechanics could potentially make him a force to be reckoned with on the greens. Woods is hoping to do the same at some point in 2026. The 50-year-old's return timeline is still unknown, as he continues to recover from October spinal surgery. Woods could potentially compete at the Masters, but he is presently focused on just getting his body right.

Jason Kelce and Tiger Woods have both dealt with substantial pain, so they will ideally have some insight to share with one another. In the meanwhile, the grind continues.