Hampton University just signed a big partnership with the ticketing, marketing, and fundraising company Paciolan. The university, which now competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), announced the partnership Monday. Under the deal, Paciolan will offer seamless ticketing for the customer experience, which is a move that occurred in perfect timing with Hampton as they host five opponents at home. The season includes a huge showdown with the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Oct. 28. The Aggies, who join the CAA this season, will play the Pirates during homecoming.

The partnership with Paciolan fits within Director of Athletics Anthony Henderson Sr.'s goal to streamline the athletic experience.

“In my first 100 days as AD at Hampton, I saw a need to modernize our ticketing, database, and revenue-generating capabilities. Given my experience with Paciolan at previous stops in my career, it was an important point of emphasis for our department to align itself with a partner who could help us achieve our vision for ticketing, marketing, and sales initiatives,” he said in a statement.

Paciolan president Kim Damron added, “We are excited to welcome Hampton University to our Paciolan Community and provide Pirates fans with world-class customer service and ticketing experience. We are dedicated to continually modernizing our technology and enhancing the Pirates fan experience.”

Paciolan will use a contactless entry system powered by NFC capabilities. Contactless ticketing options are the new standard in athletics, spurred by the return to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampton starts the season with a well-anticipated matchup against Grambling in the Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will air on CNBC.