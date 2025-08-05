With all of the attention on rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans made a sneaky signing on Tuesday to improve the defense. It sounds like the franchise is reuniting with a three-time defensive back, who could end up playing a key role in the secondary next season.

Reports indicate that the Titans have officially re-signed Quandre Diggs, according to team Insider Jim Wyatt. The details of the contract are currently unknown, but Diggs returns to Tennessee after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the 2024-25 campaign with the Titans. Diggs' signing was part of a string of moves made by the front office.

“The Titans have signed Diggs, along with safety Joshuah Bledsoe. The team has waived edge rusher Titus Leo and safety Mark Perry.”

An interesting tidbit about Quandre Diggs is that not only is he reuniting with Tennessee, but he is also a cousin of Cam Ward. Additionally, the 32-year-old safety is reuniting with former Seattle Seahawks teammate Tyler Lockett, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Quandre Diggs is cousins with Titans QB and No. 1 pick Cam Ward — and he also reunites with former Seahawks teammate Tyler Lockett.”

The three-time Pro Bowler comes back to Tennessee after playing eight games for the team last season. He suffered the Lisfranc injury in the Titans' 20-17 Week 9 victory over the New England Patriots. Before suffering the injury, Quandre Diggs was having a stellar year with the Titans. He ended the 2024-25 season with 42 combined tackles with 35 solo.

Diggs will be joining a safety group consisting of Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, and rookie Kevin Winston Jr. We'll see how training camp plays out, as there are four other safeties on the roster right now. So, the Titans may have a camp battle for the backup roles in the secondary.

We'll see the Titans in action in their first preseason contest on Saturday, August 9, when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It should be a good test for Tennessee as the coaching staff is working with a relatively young group of players.