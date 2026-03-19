Allen University is parting ways with Olivia Gaines, a former Dawn Staley and South Carolina standout-turned-coach. The program announced her departure as women's basketball coach on Thursday, per a report by Liv Antilla for HBCU Gameday.

Gaines spent two seasons at the helm of the Allen University Lady Yellowjackets. She joined the team in the 2024-2025 season after serving as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern In her two years with the program, she brought success. In the 2024-2025 season, Allen went 18-9 overall and 13-6 in conference. In the 2025-2026 season, Allen University went 18-10 and 16-8 in conference.

But the regular season success didn't translate to tournament success. In her first season, Allen was beaten by LeMoyne-Owen College, 78-70, in the first round of the 2025 SIAC Tournament A year later, while Allen earned a decisive victory over Spring Hill College, 95-41 to open up the SIAC Tournament, they lost 68-63 to Miles College.

Before becoming a coach, Gaines was a successful college basketball player. Before joining South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball, Gaines first built her reputation at Louisburg College in North Carolina, where she was part of a junior college national championship run.

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She later transferred to play under Dawn Staley at South Carolina, contributing to the program’s rise, including an SEC regular-season title in 2014 and an SEC Tournament championship the following year. That same season, the Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four.

Staley spoke highly of Gaines when she was hired by the Lady Yellowjackets in 2024.

“Olivia Gaines has built a resume that would allow her to coach anywhere in the country,” Staley said. “Her choice to come back to South Carolina and Allen University makes this a special union. I'm excited to see her back in Columbia, and I can't wait to see her program thrive.”

Nevertheless, Gaines achieved immense success leading Allen University’s women's basketball team. Allen University is set to announce additional details on the coaching search at a later date.