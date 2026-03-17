Javon Hargrave is on the move following his release from the Vikings, joining the Green Bay Packers. The move solidifies the Packers' defensive front as Micah Parsons recovers from a torn ACL. But the move to another Super Bowl contender further fortifies his career and impact as a former HBCU star.

Hargrave began his college career at South Carolina State University in 2011, taking a redshirt season before stepping onto the field in 2012. He played under former legendary head coach Buddy Pough, who is known for developing NFL-ready players. He wasted little time making his presence felt, recording 45 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, along with 4.5 tackles for loss as a freshman.

As his career progressed, Hargrave developed into one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. His breakout moment came during his junior season, when he matched an NCAA FCS single-game record with six sacks in a win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football. By the time his collegiate career came to a close, he had compiled 210 total tackles (143 solo), 63 tackles for loss, 37 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.

Article Continues Below

His dominance at the HBCU level ultimately led to his selection in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, with the 89th overall pick. Since entering the league, Hargrave has built a strong professional résumé with stints on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and now the Green Bay Packers. His impact has translated to team success as well, earning Super Bowl appearances with Philadelphia in 2023 and San Francisco in 2024.

He still remains among the highest-paid HBCU players in the NFL and has a tremendous opportunity to help lead his team to another Super Bowl.