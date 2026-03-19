History and culture shared the spotlight on one of entertainment’s biggest stages as Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede, the first female head drum major of Florida A&M University, made a standout appearance during the Oscars Oloyede appeared as part of a powerful live performance of “I Lied to You” by rising star Miles Caton, bringing a bold HBCU presence to the global stage in Los Angeles.

Known for her leadership and trailblazing role within Florida A&M’s iconic Marching “100,” Oloyede’s appearance marked a major cultural moment, highlighting the influence and excellence of HBCU band traditions in mainstream entertainment. Her presence not only celebrated a personal milestone but also underscored the growing recognition of HBCU culture at one of Hollywood’s most prestigious events.

During Caton’s performance, Oloyede delivered a stellar showing of her own, captivating audiences with precise, high-energy baton choreography that embodied the spirit and precision of HBCU band culture. The moment was elevated even further when legendary ballerina Misty Copeland made a surprise return to the stage, creating a powerful fusion of artistry that made the performance one of the night’s most memorable highlights.

Oloyede’s appearance adds to a growing list of accomplishments during a breakout year. Earlier this year, she and the Marching “100” participated in a viral tribute video challenge tied to the upcoming Michael biopic. Shortly after, Oloyede and the band were featured in a high-profile performance of the NBA on Prime theme “Victory,” produced by Common and aired ahead of a matchup between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.

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Her momentum continued off the field as well. Just last week, Oloyede was initiated into the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., where her probate appearance alongside her line sisters quickly generated buzz online and added another viral moment to her already impressive résumé.

Meanwhile, the night also belonged to Sinners, one of the most anticipated films of the awards season. The Southern vampire drama earned a record 16 nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The film ultimately took home four awards, including Best Original Score and Best Cinematography. Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman of color to win in her category, while the wins also marked the first Academy Awards for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan.

Debuting last year, Sinners quickly became a cultural and cinematic force, already earning its place as one of the best original films in recent years thanks to its bold storytelling, striking visuals, and standout performances.

As Oloyede continues to break barriers and represent HBCU excellence on some of the world’s biggest stages, her rise signals something even larger than individual success.