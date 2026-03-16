After winning the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks have boosted their HBCU representation. Last week, they signed former Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson, and now they're adding championship-winning coordinator Johnathan Williams to their coaching staff.

Williams, who comes from Chennis Berry's South Carolina State staff and served as offensive coordinator, will join the Seahawks as an offensive assistant. The move to the NFL to join the reigning Super Bowl champions concludes a phenomenal eight-year college coaching career for Williams. He started his coaching journey in 2018 at Prairie View A&M University as an assistant quarterback coach.

He was then hired by Chennis Berry at Benedict College for their dominant run. He then followed Berry to South Carolina State, where he was the architect behind a phenomenal offense in the past two seasons as the Bulldogs cruised through the MEAC and made two straight Celebration Bowls. This past season, South Carolina State's offense averaged 32.4 points per game.

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He honed his offensive skills at Grambling State University in the early 2010s; he led the SWAC in several passing categories in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, while also leading the nation in touchdown passes. He was also named MVP of the Bayou Classic three times in his career with the Tigers. Now he joins the Seattle Seahawks, a team that's already proven its ability to effectively move the ball on the ground and through the air. However, they lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

The road to a Super Bowl repeat won't be easy, but Williams will have good company as an offensive assistant, as he joins Shaw University alumnus Quinshon Odom and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier on the Seahawks coaching staff.