Howard University made history with its win over UMBC on Tuesday night in the First Four tournament. With their 86-83 victory, they've won their first March Madness tournament game in school history. Howard University controlled the game for the majority, with a stout defense and a heavy offensive attack. The Bison even led by 14, their largest lead of the game.

First ever NCAA tournament victory for @HUMensBB 👏 They will face Michigan on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/m5iyZqq3P2 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2026

But, UMBC was undeterred, fighting back in the final minutes of the game to remain in striking distance of stealing a victory. UMBC outscored Howard 42-37 in the second half and had the opportunity to tie the game and send it into overtime with an epic shot. But, after Isaiah Brown missed the second free throw, UMCB's DJ Armstrong Jr. shot up a half-court three-point miracle that ultimately was no good.

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For Howard, it was business as usual for their standouts. Ose Okojie led the Howard Bison men's basketball with 23 points, while Bryce Harris contributed 19. Harris also delivered a key moment late, knocking down a turnaround jumper in the paint with 11 seconds left to stretch the lead to four points.

Now, Howard University is set for a tall task. As the 16-seed on the Midwest side of the tournament bracket, they are now set to face Michigan. The Wolverines finished the season with a 31-3 record and a 19-1 record in conference. They were also 6-2 in neutral-site games this season, which is certainly relevant for the March Madness tournament.

Howard and Michigan square off on Thursday at 7:10 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS.