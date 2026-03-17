Michael James, one of the best HBCU basketball players in the country, is leaving Mississippi Valley State and hitting the transfer portal. His move comes after a phenomenal season that saw him amongst the best scorers in college basketball, particularly at the FCS level.

As a junior, James emerged as one of the most productive scorers in the country, finishing the season ranked 15th nationally with an average of 21.4 points per game. James proved to be an efficient offensive threat, connecting on 75 shots from beyond the arc while shooting 91.9 percent at the free-throw line. Beyond scoring, he contributed across the board with 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, impacting both sides of the floor.

Throughout the season, he delivered multiple high-scoring performances, highlighted by a 35-point showing against the Mississippi University for Women Owls, along with several 30-point outings in both non-conference and league play. His performance earned him First Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors, along with SWAC Newcomer of the Year recognition, solidifying his status as one of the top guards at the mid-major level.

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His play, however, was unable to lift the Delta Devils to much success this year. They finished the season 3-30 with a 2-16 in conference record. James's scoring and playmaking were a major bright spot, as he was one of two Mississippi Valley State players who averaged double-digits. He was joined by Daniel Mayfield, who averaged 13.4 points per game this season.

With James in the transfer portal, he's certainly looking to go to a team to both showcase his talent and compete for a conference championship and national title.