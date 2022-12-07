By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

With the Miami Heat at 11-14 on the season and really struggling to string wins together, Charles Barkley thinks it’s time for the franchise to dismantle the squad and start anew.

Speaking on Inside the NBA, Barkley didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of the Heat, highlighting that they have some bad contracts that they really need to get rid of. He also shared his belief that Miami needs to start building for the future instead of relentlessly pursuing another championship with the low chances they have.

“It might be time to break the team up and start over. They got some contracts that’s gonna be, like, they’re no good. So they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion. It’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that get us some young guys and start over,” Barkley shared.

The Heat have been perennial playoff contenders, so there’s a good chance they’ll just ignore Charles Barkley’s remarks. Even after LeBron James left the team in 2014, they have always tried to qualify for the postseason, making it five times in the last eight years.

Miami is also coming off a season when they made it to the East Finals, so they certainly have a reason to stay patient with their current roster.

But then again, it’s easy to see where Barkley is coming from. With the East filled with contenders like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, it will surely be difficult for the Heat to contend. Their poor start to the 2022-23 campaign doesn’t raise hopes up as well.

It remains to be seen what the Heal will do. But if they continue to struggle, they might want to heed Barkley’s advice.