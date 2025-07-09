MIAMI – Ever since the trade the Miami Heat made for Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers, there was no doubt excitement from the fanbase in getting another scoring threat to a team that needed a jolt on offense. Grading the Heat's trade for Powell would look into the fit with the team's featured duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, but Powell eases any concerns as he gave insight into how well they can play together.

Powell spoke for the first time since the trade on Wednesday via a press conference on Zoom about the whirlwind of the deal and the makings of the next chapter of his NBA journey. The 31-year-old would express how excited he is to ClutchPoints about being able to play with the “versatile” duo of Herro and Adebayo.

“I'm really excited,” Powell said. “I was competing against them throughout the years, having the conversations on and off the court with Bam in passing and things like that. You know, I like what they're building. I like the culture. They compete every single night. You know, no matter who's healthy, who's in, out the lineup, they're putting a full team out there that's going to compete and fight for wins, they're scrappy, they're gritty, they're competitive, they're very confident, and that's what I like.”

“They're very versatile, too,” Powell continued. “Bam can play multiple positions, can attack multitude of ways, defensively, can switch, can defend different positions, protect the rim, really athletic. Tyler Herro, he's great off the ball, on the ball, scoring, facilitating. I think he did a great job this year getting assists, getting his teammates involved, and figuring out when to score, when to be aggressive.”

Norman Powell eager for more opportunity with Heat

While Powell has already received praise from his new Heat teammates like Davion Mitchell on Tuesday, the fit, when described by the guard, does seem to be a seamless one. The former Clipper would speak on how effective he is in getting out in transition, and especially working in pick-and-roll situations that can help Adebayo and even Kel'el Ware.

Powell's addition could help Miami be a faster-paced team, which has been an issue in the past few years, with the group being slower compared to the rest of the league, as they were bottom-five last season. Other than that though, Powell would say how he fits the famed “culture” of the Heat and is eager for the extended opportunity.

“Yeah, I think, honestly, it's just the opportunity, I'm extremely hardworking,” Powell said. “I think going into Miami, I fit the culture perfectly, just that grit, that competitiveness, and putting in the work, the extra work, the late nights, early mornings. That's who I am to a tee.”

“So I think for me, it was all about the opportunity. And this year, having the full opportunity and chance to really showcase my game and what I can fully do when given the opportunity, and having a bigger leash to go out there and make mistakes and learn and go out there and be a focal point for a team.”

Miami hopes Powell can help improve the team after a 10th-place finish in the East and a frustrating sweep in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.