While the headlines around the Miami Heat trading for Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers, the team is currently going through the Summer League, led by their young players. Besides Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis working through some tough outings, others are looking to improve, such as Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson.

Along with an impressive rookie from last season in Kel'el Ware, players like Larsson and Johnson are ready to show Miami and the basketball world that they deserve to have a place on the roster. Both Larsson and Johnson are heading into their second year after standout moments last season, with the former being a second-round pick and the latter being an undrafted free agent.

The two are also good friends as each comes out of Arizona for college, and so far through three games in the Summer League's California Classic, Larsson and Johnson are averaging 16.5 (leads the team) and 12 points per game, respectively. Summer League head coach Eric Glass would complement both, calling them “high-level” players, according to The Miami Herald.

“Pelle is just a really steadying presence out there,” Glass said. “He and Keshad both set the tempo for us on defense. All the habits that they’ve built during their rookie seasons and Keshad’s time in Sioux Falls, they bring that to the team. And it’s the example that the other guys, that are a little bit newer to this, that are still learning our system, they see those guys doing all the right things and competing at a high level and setting that pace for the rest of the group. So I couldn’t ask for anything more when it comes to that.”

Heat's Pelle Larsson is looking for a strong second season

There's no doubt that Larsson's work ethic has shown with the Heat, as he has earned a spot in the team's rotation under head coach Erik Spoelstra during the season. It'll be interesting to see how Larsson will develop, as well as Johnson, who earned a guaranteed contract with the team.

Looking at Larsson, he spoke about the high-usage he's getting in the Summer League with Miami, stressing how “efficient” he wants to be every possession.

“Just trying to be efficient every time I get [the ball],” Larsson said of his goal as a high-usage summer league guard. “Realizing I’m probably not going to be high usage [in the regular season], but even if my usage is up here, I can try to do the same things I do here in the NBA. So, just mainly be ready to catch and shoot whenever. And when I have the opportunity, drive, get to the line and finish.”

At any rate, the Heat's Summer League team starts play in Las Vegas on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.