MIAMI – With Norman Powell joining Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo on the Miami Heat, in what was a shocking trade during the offseason, the star would speak about the heights he could reach as a player. As it's been a childhood dream for Powell to play on the Heat, he would also express how underrated of a player he is in the NBA.

Powell spoke to the media for the first time since the deal and said that with the opportunity in front of him, he could be an All-Star. One could argue he showcased that last season, finishing top-10 in All-Star voting in the Western Conference backcourt, breaking out with the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I've not been shy to say that I'm a starter, that I can be an all-star given the opportunity,” Powell said on a Zoom press conference. “And I think, like I said this year, given the free rein and the opportunity that was in front of me, I showcased that, you know, being a top 10 in all-star voting, and people talking about me being a snub and how I should have made the All-Star team. That's how I see myself in the positions of Dwayne Wade, Kobe, my favorite players, like that's why I saw myself growing up, and that's what I believe myself to be.”

The 32-year-old took advantage of the injury to Kawhi Leonard to start last season and picked up a lot of the weight, and still finished the season averaging 21.8 points per game on shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

Norman Powell sees himself as a “key” player for the Heat

To get Powell, the Heat would trade Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson, who both ended up going to the Utah Jazz in what ended up being a three-team deal. On paper, Miami would get a productive scoring threat, which the team desperately needed, on a contract year for two players who were in and out of the rotation.

As even Powell described and sees himself as, he's not only a plug-and-play guard, but will likely be Miami's first or second option right alongside Tyler Herro in the scoring department.

“I see myself as a guy that obviously is a plug and play, but I see myself as a key guy, a one, two option that can help carry a team to win,” Powell said. “You know, I'm a basketball player. I know everybody has their own opinions and their own thoughts about what each player's role should be, or what their limitations and things like that are.”

“But I never believed that for myself. I always saw myself as a go-to guy that can help carry a team, help a team win,” Powell continued. “And I've always been concerned about winning, you know. So I don't have a big ego of, ‘I have to be the main guy,’ like, I want to win at the end of the day.”

The Heat hopes Powell can help them improve after finishing 37-45, which put them 10th in the East, though they would make it through the play-in tournament. However, the team is looking to get the bad taste out of their mouths of being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.