By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Miami Heat, owners of the best record in the Eastern Conference, just haven’t found the same magic they had last season. After their latest defeat, this time a disappointing 116-96 loss to one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons, the Heat have now fallen to 11-14. It seemed like the Heat were turning a corner, especially after Jimmy Butler came back and led Miami to a resounding win over the Boston Celtics over the weekend, but the Heat have gone immediately back to their disappointing ways, and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro know it.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Adebayo could do nothing but throw his hands up when asked what the difference has been for the Heat between this year and last.

“I think the basketball’s just not going in for us right now. The basketball gods must be mad at us or something,” Adebayo said, per Bally Sports Florida.

Nevertheless, Bam Adebayo knows that the Heat locker room will figure it out, especially given the considerable veteran presence available to spew some much-needed wisdom.

“This is a locker room that we look for solutions only. You know, have an off day, go right back to solutions,” Adebayo added.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro admitted that the Heat may have failed to uphold certain standards, particularly defensively, and that despite the absence of Butler in their loss vs. the Pistons, the Heat had more than enough firepower to claim a much-needed win.

“I think a lack of focus on the defensive end [undid us]. Obviously, [we were] down some guys still, but with the guys we had out there, we could’ve gotten the job done,” Herro said.

Still, Herro believes that the season is still early and that the Heat remain confident in their capabilities as the season progresses.

“Every year is different. Every year bring new challenges. But it’s still early. Obviously, at this time, we are who we are. We know who we are and we got to stick to our strengths and try to grow away from our weaknesses and try to get better everyday,” Herro added.

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and the rest of the Heat will look to bounce back from this two-game rut as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.