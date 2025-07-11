Despite spending most of the 2024-2025 college basketball season as a top-10 prospect, Kasparas Jakucionis fell to No. 20 in the 2025 NBA Draft. Though he looked shaky in the ensuing California Classic, the Miami Heat's prized rookie showed out in the first half of the team's NBA Las Vegas Summer League opener.

After shooting just 1-for-15 in two games at the California Classic, Jakucionis exploded for 19 points in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks. He started a perfect 4-for-4 from deep, showing off his full arsenal with step-back jumpers and contested pull-ups.

Kasparas Jakucionis is COOKING 🔥 The No. 20 pick hits back-to-back-to-back triples to finish the 1st quarter with 14 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BVoSH4ZwjS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Heat fans rejoiced at the sight of his elite stat line after Jakucionis worried them with his paltry California Classic numbers. After worrying many with his supposed timidity and inefficiency, Jakucionis had the fan base believing he is the team's next superstar with his sudden outburst.

“Omg I'm going to cry,” one fan reacted.

“THERE WE GO,” another fan commented. “LET HIM GET MORE COMFORTABLE.”

“I hope they give him playing time this szn,” another wrote.

Article Continues Below

After the Heat struck out yet again in free agency, save for an unexpected trade for sharpshooter Norman Powell, fans were desperately hoping that Jakucionis would pan out. While his early performances were not encouraging, the Miami community is now convinced that they have something with the Illinois product.

Heat continue to praise rookie Kasparas Jakucionis

While fans are now sold on Jakucionis' potential, the Heat front office was always high on him, even through his early struggles. Miami was unanimously complimentary of his frame and skill set with Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra heaping praise on him before he even stepped onto an NBA court.

The Heat re-signed Davion Mitchell in free agency but have yet to find a long-term answer at point guard since functionally giving up on Terry Rozier III. Mitchell has already become a fan favorite due to his gritty defensive mindset, but the 19-year-old Jakucionis has a significantly higher offensive ceiling.

Jakucionis has a lot more to prove than just 20 minutes in an NBA Summer League contest, but the Heat remain confident that they have their next great point guard.