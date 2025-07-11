With the Miami Heat going through NBA Summer League play, the head coach of the developmental team, Eric Glass, shares a few aspects with Erik Spoelstra. Tasked with improving Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis and other young, up-and-coming stars, Glass speaks about his uncanny resemblance to Spoelstra that goes beyond coaching ability and similar first names.

Before Miami starts Las Vegas play in the Summer League, Glass became the head coach after being with the organization for 15 seasons, with people pointing out he looks like Spoelstra. Glass knows about the comparisons people make, listing off the similarities, while even making a jokes about himself, according to The Miami Herald.

“We’re the same height, we have the same hair, complexion is a little bit the same,” Glass said, reportedly with a laugh. “So definitely, I get double-takes all the time. People on the plane or something like that will think I’m Spo. It didn’t bother me.

“But now I make a joke about it,” Glass continued. “I used to tell people when he was around just so he would get [upset], I’m like: ‘That’s my dad.’ We have about an 11-year difference, but I try to make him feel older by saying that and just get a chuckle out of it. But yeah, I get it a lot. I just try to roll with it.”

Subsequently, Glass is looking to take the Miami Summer League team to its second straight championship after Dan Bisaccio did it last season, which ended on a Pelle Larsson game-winning bucket.

Heat's Summer League coach on being in Erik Spoelstra's staff

As Glass looks to elevate Heat standouts on the Summer League team, there's no doubt that it's a job that should be taken with care. Miami has trusted Glass with elevating such players as Jakucionis, Kel'el. Ware, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, and others.

Heat coach Eric Glass on Kasparas debut “He’s really solid. In practices you didn’t notice him for anything really good or really bad. Very even kill it’s impressive for a rookie… we’re gonna pace him accordingly to what he can do out there.. right now it’s about him learning… pic.twitter.com/Z8X3P5tCv3 — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Glass joined the organization as an intern in 2010, working in the video room, and for the last four seasons, has been on Spoelstra's coaching staff. This journey has led him to become a “totally different person.”

“I feel like I’ve become a totally different person,” Glass said. “Also, I became a man in Miami — I was coming out of college. So I’ve really grown up in terms of family. It’s been really nice….A lot of times in this profession, coaches are bouncing around,” Glass said.

“As a guy that didn’t really have any NBA ties, I was able to lock in a system where I was able to be developed and coaches were pouring into me and helping me grow and getting better,” Glass continued. “Obviously, this is the third summer league I’ve coached, the time I had in Sioux Falls. The care and the effort and the nurturing that they’ve poured into me, I feel like I’m just growing like a bamboo tree.”

Consequently, after going 2-1 in the California Classic, the Heat faces the Atlanta Hawks on Friday to start play in Las Vegas.