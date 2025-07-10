MIAMI – With the Miami Heat trading for Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers, the star spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since the shocking deal. As Powell joins forces with the Heat's featured duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, he also expresses the full-circle moment of being traded to the team.

Norman Powell's true thoughts on getting word he was traded to Heat

Powell would say that when he heard he had been dealt, there were mixed feelings since it was relayed in his exit meeting that they valued him as a member of the team, even with some interested in acquiring him. The talks of an extension with the Clippers were on the table, but he would get the call he was moving, and when figuring out it was to Miami, there was excitement, citing it as a “childhood dream.”

“When I got the call and said I was traded, obviously it's a shock, because you're not expecting it,” Powell said. “You just had a career year, and you know, you'd like to believe that you're going to think you're going to have some extension talks and things when you're back, but hearing that it was Miami, I was really excited, like you said, I've had a couple guys that I've played with play for the team, the organization.”

“They've said amazing things about the city, the fans, the organization, and then just thinking back to like my childhood and being a big fan of Dwyane Wade and watching the heat growing up and wanting to play for the Heat organization as one of the teams, is a childhood dream that you want to play for. It's definitely a cool full-circle moment for me. But, yeah, it was a shock to see that I was traded in here, that I was traded, but I'm excited about the opportunity.”

Article Continues Below

Norman Powell is a huge fan of Heat legend Dwyane Wade

As Powell is already getting praise from teammates on the Heat like Davion Mitchell on Tuesday, the move does give the team another scoring threat, which was desperately needed with them having a bottom-five finish in offensive rating. Like Powell mentioned, he is coming off a career year where he averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

One person who showed their excitement for the move was Wade on social media, which was no doubt a special moment for Powell, who got the chance to speak with him when in Europe for the “Sport Beach” event in Cannes, France.

“Taking moves and different things from [Wade] and implementing it into my game and talking to him and seeing how he watches my game and knows my game and is proud of me and what I’ve been able to accomplish and that he was a motivating factor in my basketball career,” Powell said. “Literally two weeks later, to be traded to the Heat, and seeing him comment under the post, and was excited about it.”

Powell looks to be a great fit for Miami, which is looking to improve after finishing 37-45, putting them 10th in the East, as they were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.