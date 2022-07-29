Jimmy Butler is living his best life right now. The Miami Heat are still officially on vacation and the 32-year-old is making sure he’s enjoying every second of his time off.

Butler is currently in Colombia and it appears that the Heat talisman is doing a bit of research and development for his highly-popular coffee brand, Big Face Coffee. Butler is serious about growing his coffee empire, and it seems like he’s doing everything he can to fulfill this dream of his.

Colombia is one of the biggest exporters of coffee in the whole world. Some of the best varieties of coffee come from this South American nation. For his part, however, Jimmy Butler decided to partake in a less traditional coffee experience on his recent trip.

Butler shared a video on his Instagram of himself enjoying an espresso martini in what looks like a bar in Colombia. His reaction after taking his first sip is priceless (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Jimmy Butler trying an espresso martini in Colombia 🔥👀 (via @JimmyButler/ IG) pic.twitter.com/cYzNUtinwI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 29, 2022

After talking up the drink for a few seconds, Butler finally decided to take a sip. The video trailed off as he gave off his reaction, but you can clearly see him say, “That motherf—–r good.”

Butler will probably have a few more NSFW-worthy cups of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic coffee during his trip. Training camp is just right around the corner for the NBA, though, so Butler should be heading back to Miami sooner rather than later. As we all know, it’s all business for this man once he gets back in the gym.