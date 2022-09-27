Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.

For his part, however, Lowry does not seem to be bothered by the criticism. According to the six-time All-Star, he didn’t actually get the message directly (via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald):

“I didn’t even hear the comments,” Lowry said on Monday. “Someone else told me about ‘em.”

When asked to share his thoughts on Riley’s public challenge, Lowry just shrugged it off:

“It’s whatever,” Lowry said. “Honestly, he has his opinion. Right? Everyone has their opinion and it doesn’t do anything for me. All I do is motivate myself, I always motivate myself.”

Despite his rather nonchalant reaction, Lowry has been putting in the work this summer. At this point, however, he just isn’t sure (or probably just doesn’t want to put too much stock into it?) if he’s reached his ideal weight and body fat:

“I don’t even know,” Lowry said. “I’m just working and grinding. We’ll see what happens.”

He didn’t do anything special this summer either. He’s just keeping his head down and doing the best he can to prepare for the season ahead:

“No. I spent my summer doing everything I usually do every single summer,” he said. “I don’t change what I do. I go out there and create my own environment and come back and do my jobs at the highest level.”

Kyle Lowry doesn’t sound too happy about all the attention that’s being given to his weight and his fitness. Nevertheless, he’s just taking it all on the chin. This is pretty much been an issue for him throughout his career, and he’s gotten used to it at this point.

“It is what it is. It’s life. It’s life,” he said.