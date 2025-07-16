Major League Baseball is notorious for some instances of batter charging the mound. After close pitches or controversial calls, umpires have had to come in and hand out ejections. However, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso pitched an interesting idea at the All-Star Game. He thinks MLB should implement rules like the NHL does and allow fighting.

While the differences between hockey and baseball are very stark, the Mets All-Star was convicted in his idea. He gave a detailed explanation for how it would work when asked about it before the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. His idea would allow the batter and pitcher to fight as individuals without allowing either team to be involved in the action at all.

“I don't think people should get ejected after charging the mound and fighting. I think it should be hockey style,” Alonso said. “So, no teams, no nothing, because that's when people can seriously get hurt. So, I think there should be a rule where if you wanna go out and charge the mound, then you should be able to.

Alonso explained his idea further, saying that the loser of the fight is the one ejected by the umpires.

“If someone charges the mound, it's 1v1, hockey style, and then that's it,” Alonso told reporters. “And then the loser has to leave. The winner of the fight stays in the game.”

While MLB likely would not allow fighting in the game, the All-Star's idea brings up an interesting conversation. In a world where umpires are slowing being phased out by robots that call balls and strikes, who handles fights when they happen on the field? If Major League Baseball leans away from traditional umpires, Alonso's idea could be something that resurfaces.

For now, though, it looks like his idea is confined to the world of hockey. If a pitcher throws something at him that he takes exception to, his fate is still in the hands of the umpires.

