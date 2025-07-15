The Miami Heat recently made a splash by acquiring Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade that Miami was largely viewed as the beneficiary of. Powell gives the Heat another versatile scorer who can help take some of the burden off of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in that department.

The trade for Powell was further evidence that the Heat don't have a ton of future optimism for Terry Rozier, who they acquired midway through the 2023-24 season and is currently under investigation for potential involvement in NBA gambling activities.

Recently, league insider Chris Haynes took to X, formerly Twitter, to drop the latest update on that probe.

“Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has not been cleared of any wrongdoing and remains under federal investigation on a potential gambling probe, league sources tell me,” reported Haynes on his account.

Joining Rozier under federal investigation for gambling is Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, who saw his free agency period come to a pause when his own probe was announced.

A tough break for Terry Rozier

While it's important to note that he has not yet been charged or found guilty of anything, it has to be frustrating for both Terry Rozier and the Heat that the investigation has taken this long and still has not reached a resolution.

Rozier was brought in at the 2024 trade deadline in hopes of giving the Heat another point guard after the Kyle Lowry experiment fizzled out.

However, Rozier missed the Heat's playoff exit vs the Boston Celtics that spring and eventually shot the ball so poorly in 2024-25 that he found his way out of Erik Spoelstra's rotation in favor of younger players like Pelle Larsson.

Even if he does end up being cleared of any wrongdoing pertaining to gambling, it's unclear what the future will hold for Rozier in a Miami Heat uniform, especially as the team added yet another guard in this year's draft in Kasparas Jakučionis.

In any case, it appears we will have to wait a bit longer to see how the investigation turns out.