The Miami Heat are reportedly planning to begin the 2025–26 NBA season with forward Andrew Wiggins on their roster, according to a report from Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

Chiang noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “the expectation is the Heat will move forward with Andrew Wiggins on its roster for the start of next season. The Heat wants to see what this mix will look like.”

Chiang also added that head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged Wiggins’ presence during Summer League practice in Las Vegas and confirmed that the 30-year-old forward is already back in South Florida. Spoelstra reportedly views Wiggins as a key part of Miami’s rotation heading into the season.

Wiggins joined the Heat in February as part of a multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler III to the Golden State Warriors. The trade marked a significant shift for both franchises and placed Wiggins in a prominent role for Miami during the final stretch of the regular season.

Andrew Wiggins expected to stay with Heat despite trade rumors and playoff dip

He averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and one block per game in 17 games with the Heat while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Over the full 2024–25 campaign, which included time with the Warriors, Wiggins averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and one steal per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three across 60 total appearances.

However, his production dipped in the postseason. During the Heat’s first-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wiggins averaged just 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

Despite the playoff struggles and a summer filled with trade speculation, including rumored interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, Wiggins appears poised to remain in Miami for the time being. His current contract includes a $28.2 million salary for the 2025–26 season, with a player option worth $30.1 million for 2026–27.

The Heat front office has yet to make significant roster changes outside of their recent acquisition of Simone Fontecchio from the Detroit Pistons in the Duncan Robinson sign-and-trade earlier this offseason. With Wiggins still in the fold, Miami is expected to continue evaluating its current core and determine whether additional moves are needed during the season.

For now, Wiggins remains part of the Heat’s plans, and the team is expected to give the former No. 1 overall pick a chance to build chemistry with the current roster before exploring any further trade scenarios.