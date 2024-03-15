Recently, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat lost their fourth straight game with a defeat at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. The Heat loss followed defeats to the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and (shockingly) the Washington Wizards, and the stretch of L's has coincided with a cold stretch for Butler, who is looking to secure a top six seed for his team in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
One person who is not at all impressed with what he's seen from Butler as of late is none other than ESPN NBA insider and former NBA guard Tim Legler, who recently took to the ALL NBA Podcast, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, to express his frustration.
“I struggle with playoff Jimmy, what about regular season Jimmy when they need you like last night (vs the Nuggets)?” wondered Legler (Via Emo Jimmy on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.”
“I have a hard time giving Jimmy the credit he probably deserves,” added Legler.
Indeed, Jimmy Butler profiles as one of the most difficult players to judge in the NBA, because at times (such as the first two rounds of last year's playoffs) he looks like one of the five best players on planet Earth. At other times, such as this recent stretch of losses, Butler looks shockingly pedestrian, especially as the Heat rely on him to increase his scoring in the injury absence of Tyler Herro and the Thunderstruck-esque vanishment of Bam Adebayo's offensive skills.