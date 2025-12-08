The Arizona Diamondbacks have missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons after winning the National League pennant. Despite just signing Ketel Marte to an extension, they are considering a trade of the superstar second baseman. According to New York Post insider Jon Heyman, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are among the teams vying for Marte.

“Blue Jays among teams, along with Red Sox and others, interested in D-Backs superstar Ketel Marte. Talks happening but nothing hot yet,” Heyman reported.

Marte signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal in April. With just one year of that deal gone, Marte could be on the move. But it is not for baseball reasons. Reports have surfaced that Marte is not a fit in the Diamondbacks clubhouse, which has led to these rumors. With over $100 million left on the deal, only big-market teams are in on these conversations.

Marte has been among the best second basemen in the league since his emergence in 2019. The Diamondbacks weren't particularly good in 2019, but Marte hit 32 homers and posted a 6.9 bWAR, finishing fourth in MVP voting. After a few slow seasons, he has put together three more great seasons from 2023-25.

The Blue Jays may lose Bo Bichette in free agency, and Marte is cheaper in terms of money than the shortstop would be. Andres Gimenez could move to shortstop, and Marte would be the second baseman. He would help replace Bichette's offense and the defense would still be solid.

It is harder to find a fit for Marte on the Red Sox, unless they move on from a top prospect. Kristian Campbell signed a pre-arb extension with Boston and is supposed to be the second baseman of the future. Unless he is part of the return for Arizona, it would not make sense to have Marte and Campbell on the same team on long-term deals.