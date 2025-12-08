Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs made the Super Bowl. One year later, they are on the verge of not making the playoffs.

On Sunday, they lost to the Houston Texans 20-10, leaving the Chiefs with a 6-7 record. Afterward, their popular tight end, Travis Kelce, was conspicuously absent from any media engagement, per Nate Taylor of ESPN.

When Kelce refused to take questions, Taylor reported that he was one of the last remaining guys still wearing his uniform.

The Chiefs are in third place in the AFC West behind the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers and the 11-2 Denver Broncos. Next Sunday, the Chiefs will take on the Chargers in a critical game. Afterward, they will take on the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 21 and the Broncos on Christmas Day.

Then, the Chiefs will close out the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 4. This year, Kelce has 60 receptions, five touchdowns, and accumulated 727 yards.

Plus, Kelce has been under the glare of the spotlight throughout much of the season, primarily for off-field endeavors. Indeed, his engagement to Taylor Swift has captured everyone's attention.

Swift, along with other celebrities, was on hand to see the Chiefs lose to the Texans.

The last time the Chiefs didn't make the playoffs was a decade ago

In 2014, Kansas City fell short of making the playoffs with a 9-7 record. One year prior, they had drafted Kelce out of the University of Cincinnati. In 2015, Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback.

From there, Kansas City made it to the playoffs and didn't stop. Since then, they have become one of the premier dynasties in sports history.

From 2018 to 2024, they won three Super Bowls in five years, played in six consecutive AFC Championship games, and won nine straight AFC West titles.

Now their dynasty run is in jeopardy of coming to an end.