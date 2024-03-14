The Miami Heat are going to start a four-game road trip starting Friday where they will face the Detroit Pistons, but they have received injury updates regarding integral players on the roster. Fans have been aching to hear news regarding the absences of stars Tyler Herro and Kevin Love, but the announcement from the team is probably not what they want to hear.
As announced by the Heat on their X (formerly known as Twitter) page, they said that Herro and Love did not travel with the team and will be out for Friday night's game against the Pistons. In what must be frustrating news for fans, this means that Herro and Love will miss their 10th and eighth straight game respectively.
Herro's last action came on Feb. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans and since then, he has experienced a few injuries with the first being a hyperextended knee, but since that has cleared up, a nagging foot issue is now the reason for his absence. On the official NBA injury report, his injury is reported as “right foot; medial tendinitis”
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra touched on Herro's injury before the team took on the Denver Nuggets, but provided little information on an update. He would say that Herro is progressing, but did not have a time table for when Herro can return as he was averaging 20.8 points. 5.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
“He’s making progress,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t have anything more for you. But he’s doing everything he needs to do.”
Love plus other key Heat players on the injury report
As for Love, his last action came on Feb. 27 when Miami beat the Portland Trail Blazers, but came at the expense of the veteran who is suffering from an injury. On the aforementioned injury report, his issue is listed as a “right heel bruise.”
He is sorely missed from the Heat lineup as the team's front court depth beyond star Bam Adebayo is missing a versatility that Love obtains. He has usually been the back-up center for Adebayo and has played well for the team since he was signed from the buyout market last season.
Other players on the injury report that are expected to play Friday against the Pistons includes Adebayo who is listed as “probable,” though he's dealing with a lower back contusion. He just recently had a standout performance, albeit, in the loss to the Nuggets where he led the Heat in points and rebounds with 17 and 13 and guarded Nikola Jokic well.
The other player is Caleb Martin who is known as Miami's “X factor” as he is listed as “available” with left thump sprain, but this has been a noted injury that isn't likely to go away. Miami is currently 35-30 on the season which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference as they try to break a four-game losing streak against the 12-win Pistons Friday and Sunday.