Arrowhead Game Studios has rolled out a comprehensive update for Helldivers 2, tagged as update 1.000.20, injecting the game with a plethora of enhancements, new features, and an enhanced balance that is set to redefine the playing field.
Helldivers 2, known for its intense cooperative shoot-and-loot gameplay, has taken a significant leap forward with this latest update. The studio's focus on refining gameplay mechanics, including missions, weapons, and overall game fluidity, ensures players are in for a more immersive and challenging adventure than ever before.
Helldivers 2 Major Update Brings Game-Changing Enhancements & Expansions
The update is a testament to Arrowhead Game Studios' commitment to evolving Helldivers 2’s gameplay dynamics. Among the notable introductions are a series of meticulously balanced missions and weaponry enhancements, alongside general optimizations that span across the game's multifaceted spectrum. Quality of life improvements are also part of this major update, streamlining the gaming experience and addressing issues that players have voiced since the game’s initial launch.
Helldivers 2 operates on a live service model that thrives on player-driven interactions and the constant evolution of enemy factions. This model has been a critical factor in the game's sustained success, despite facing initial challenges with server capacity at launch. Through resilient efforts and a steady stream of updates, Helldivers 2 has managed to overcome these obstacles, offering a dynamic in-game world that continuously adapts to player actions and strategic decisions.
The allure of Helldivers 2 largely stems from its vibrant, living map, which has played a pivotal role in the game's unprecedented success. The recent update not only addresses these initial launch challenges but also introduces new content such as the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit, LAS-99 Quasar Cannon, and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun, further enriching the Helldivers 2 experience.
Comprehensive Adjustments & New Challenges In Helldivers 2
A highlight of this update includes significant balance adjustments across the board. Weapons, strategems, missions, and adversaries have all received meticulous attention to ensure a fair and enjoyable gameplay experience for all players. Among these adjustments, the halving of operation modifiers’ negative impacts, the expansion of objective locations, and strategic relocation of enemy spawn points stand out, enhancing the game's overall dynamics. Moreover, weapon alterations, including nerfs to the Slugger and boosts to the Dominator and Anti-Material Rifle, reflect the studio’s unwavering commitment to refining combat mechanics.
Adding to the game's complexity, new environmental hazards such as Blizzards and Sandstorms introduce fresh layers of strategy and challenge. With the level cap now raised to 150, improved drop pod control systems, and a slew of bug fixes, players can anticipate a smoother and more engaging gaming experience.
While this update has made strides in addressing numerous player concerns, some issues, such as the visibility of supply lines on the global map, remain unchanged. Future updates are highly anticipated by the community, hoping for enhancements that would further clarify strategic planetary battles and Major Orders, thereby fostering better coordination and community engagement.
Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.20 Full List Of Patch Notes
The latest update for Helldivers 2 brings a lot of changes and new stuff. Here’s the full rundown of what’s new and what’s been tweaked in the game.
Gameplay
Planetary Hazard additions
- Blizzards
- Sandstorms
- Level cap has been increased from 50 to 150
Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.20: Balancing
Retrieve Essential Personnel
- Moved the enemy spawn points further away from the objective to give players a fairer chance of defending the location.
- There are fewer civilians required to complete the mission on higher difficulties.
- Now has more objective locations, the mission was too easy before compared to other missions.
- It can now appear in operations from difficulty 5.
- Halved the negative effect of operation modifiers that increase stratagem cooldowns or call in times.
- Arc Thrower: fixed charging inconsistencies; it will now always take 1s to charge a shot.
- Arc Thrower: reduced distance from 50m to 35m.
- Arc Thrower: increased stagger force.
- Guard Dog: now restores full ammo from supply boxes.
- Anti-Materiel Rifle: damage increased by 30%.
- Breaker Incendiary: damage per bullet increased from 15 per bullet to 20 per bullet.
- Fire damage per tick increased by 50% (from all sources).
- Liberator Penetrator: now has a full auto mode.
- Dominator: increased damage from 200 to 300.
- Dominator: increased stagger.
- Diligence Counter Sniper: increased armor penetration from light to medium.
- Slugger: reduced stagger.
- Slugger: reduced damage from 280 to 250.
- Slugger: reduced demolition force.
- Slugger: fixed armor penetration tag in the menu.
- Slugger, Liberator Concussive, Senator: fixed incorrect armor penetration tags in the menu.
- Recoilless Rifle: increased the number of rockets you restore from supply boxes from 2 to 3.
- Spear: increased the number of missiles you restore from supply boxes from 1 to 2.
- Heavy Machine Gun: the highest fire rate mode reduced from 1200 rpm to a more moderate 950.
- Patriot Exosuit: rockets will now penetrate armor only on direct hit.
- Balancing adjustments have been made to
- Chargers normal melee attack now does less damage against Exosuits.
- Bile Spewer and Nursing Spewer do less damage with their puke.
- The Bile Titan can no longer be stunned.
- Shriekers no longer create bug breaches.
- Shriekers hitting you while they are dead now does significantly less damage.
Balancing adjustments have been made to
- Heavy and medium armor protects better and you now take about 10% less damage than before while wearing heavy and about 5% less when wearing medium armor. Fortified commando and light armor is unchanged.
- Fixed issue where save settings for PS5 would be reset when the game is rebooted, causing things such as loadout and hint settings to reset.
- Enemies now properly target Exosuits. Previously, many enemies effectively ignored Exosuits if a helldiver on foot was available for them to target.
- Fixed Exosuits being able to fire their weapons while opening the minimap.
- The Helldiver and the Exosuit both had a bug that made them sometimes take explosion damage multiple times making things like automaton rockets be too deadly, this is now fixed.
- Automaton enemy constellations that preferred to spawn more of certain Devastators types did not work and are now functioning as they should. This means that sometimes when playing against the Automatons you will face more Devastators instead of other enemy types.
We have improved the system that prevents hellpod steering close to large or important objects.
- We have solved issues where the effective area around objects was a lot larger than intended.
- We have reduced the number of objects that prevent hellpod steering.
- Note: This system is intended to prevent softlocks where players can drop on important interaction points, or drop into unintended places. We will continue to monitor the state of the system after the update to see if additional tweaks are necessary.
- Fixed cases where the ground under some assets could be bombed causing them to float.
- Collision mesh has been slightly increased in size for more forgiveness
- Changed shield poses so that less of the helldiver is exposed
- Addressed bug where parts of the helldiver would become vulnerable while using the shield in first person
- Invisible collision partially blocking the doorway leading to the launch pad in the Tutorial
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Game might crash when picking up a snowball or throwing back a grenade
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters
- Explosive weapon stats include only direct hit damage but not explosive damage.
- Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
- Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Some player customizations (like title or body type) may reset after restarting the game.
