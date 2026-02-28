Ranked at No. 13 in the country and third in the Big Ten Conference standings, Michigan State basketball is likely to see a slight boost following their primetime 76-74 win at No. 8 Purdue. Spartan nation knows first-hand that everything can change during the month of March and with a legendary head coach like Tom Izzo leading the way, these Spartans have what it takes to go all the way. They'll look to do so while being outfitted in the latest Nike Book 2 sneakers ahead of March Madness.

The Michigan State Spartans' athletics programs have had a longstanding relationship with Nike since 2001, helping to make the green and white one of the most recognizable brands in all of college sports. In terms of their basketball standing, they will see games at Indiana, vs. Rutgers, at. No. 3 Michigan to close the season and currently project as a No. 3 seed in the March Madness bracket.

While MSU basketball players typically get their pick of the litter in terms of Nike gear, Phoenix Suns' star Devin Booker personally sent over a PE version of his Nike Book 2 for the entire Spartans' team. Players like senior forward Jaxon Kohler have been seen rocking the pair during State's last three-straight wins.

Nike Book 2 PE “Michigan State Spartans”

SPARTY NATION: Michigan State unveils a Nike Book 2 PE 🛡️@DevinBook 📷 @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/e0Dati1KL0 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 25, 2026

MSU's Jaxon Kohler brought out a “MSU” Nike Book 2 PE 👀 pic.twitter.com/tCsq14Zreu — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 25, 2026



The Nike Book 2 arrives as an anticipated follow-up to the Book 1, which we've already seen Book partially retire while he debuts his newest model. The silhouette takes inspiration from the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon with the lacing system and vintage look from 1997. This particular pair will feature Spartan green along the mudguard, offsetting the white mesh upper and white midsole.

Finer details will include a small Nike Swoosh on the front toe along with the Sparty “Gruff” logo on the back heel, giving these their signature feel. Finally, we see an oversized Nike Swoosh in metallic chrome for an extra pop when worn on the court.

While previous Nike Book PE sneakers have made their way to a public release, these will currently remain exclusive to the Michigan State Basketball and their impending journey through the March Madness tournament.