New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson made franchise history during Friday’s 127-98 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. The 29-year-old surpassed 7,000 points in the first quarter of his 265th game with New York, becoming the fastest player in team history to reach the milestone.

Brunson finished with a game-high 27 points in 31 minutes, shooting 11-of-17 from the field (64.7%), 4-of-6 from three-point range, and 1-of-2 at the line. He also contributed seven rebounds and three assists. He erupted for 22 points in the opening quarter, connecting on 9-of-10 shots and all three of his three-point attempts. The 22-point burst was the second-most points in a first quarter in franchise history, one shy of his own record set on Jan. 12, 2025, also against Milwaukee. It was his 10th career 20-point quarter, all recorded as a Knick, and the highest-scoring quarter by a New York player in any period this season.

In 55 games this season, Brunson is averaging 26.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.6% from the three-point range. He closed February averaging 23.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 made threes, and 0.8 steals in 35.6 minutes per game. Since signing with the Knicks as a free agent in 2022 after four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson has earned three consecutive All-Star selections, two All-NBA Second Team honors, and led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years last postseason.

New York shot 21-of-42 (50%) from three-point range and 60% overall in the first half while building a 77-57 halftime lead. The Knicks forced 16 turnovers that resulted in 19 points and had all five starters score in double figures for the 15th time this season. OG Anunoby scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Landry Shamet hit five threes for 15 points.

The Bucks, who had won eight of their previous 10 games and were playing their fifth game in eight days, played without Giannis Antetokounmpo (strained right calf), who missed his 14th straight game.

New York grabbed an important win over a below-.500 Milwaukee team. Up next, the Knicks will host the Western Conference's No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.