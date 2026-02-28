After numerous rumors throughout 2025, the Nike Retro Air Jordan release calendar for 2026 is filled with numerous classics making their long-awaited returns. Early Air Jordan numbered models continue to see a resurgence as another Jordan 3 makes its way into the rotation. This time, the “True Blue” colorway returns for the first time since 2016.

The Air Jordan 3 released in 1988 as Michael Jordan's first sneaker to feature his Jumpman logo. It was the debut sneaker for legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, who later went on to take over the Air Jordan numbered series. Throughout an expansive catalogue, the Air Jordan 3 always stands out as the original that launched the creative vision.

Among classics like the “Black Cement” and “White Cement” pairs, the “True Blue” colorway has been a foundational pair for the Jordan 3's legacy. For the first time since 2016, fans will have a chance to grab an updated version of the popular colorway.

Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” (2026)

The Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” will return true to the OG version from 1988, featuring a similar silhouette shape and classic Nike Air branding on the back heel. The colorway arrives in the typical White/Cement Grey-True Blue scheme, complete with the iconic elephant print along the mudguard, back heel panel, and eyelets. Hits of red are seen throughout for the perfect contrast and balance over the white leather base.

Nike will take things one step further in bringing back the classic Air Jordan “face” boxes, which were in circulation from 2001-2005 and provide an added nostalgic detail to this release.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “True Blue” is expected to release July 18, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $220. Arriving on Nike SNKRS app, we can expect full family sizing with adjusted pricing as stock should be ample for the sneaker's first retro release in 10 years.