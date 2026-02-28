It's been decades since the Dallas Cowboys made the Super Bowl. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to change that heading into the 2026 season. Jones thinks his Cowboys will be spending a lot in free agency, per ESPN.

“I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have,” Jones said.

Dallas finished the 2025 season with a losing record. Cowboys fans are deeply frustrated that it has been so long since the team was in the Super Bowl.

“I really can't accept just the thought of winning one Super Bowl and then what?” Jones said at the NFL scouting combine. “I've got more time on my clock than that in my mind. And so I don't see it that way. I see a chance to put a team together and basically be knocking at the edge and get another one or get a chance at a another one.

“It runs that way in my view. … Make no mistake about it now, if you told me I could, because I've done a lot of hitchhiking in my life. … I'd start here with you right now and hitchhike back to Dallas to win a Super Bowl.”

The Cowboys went 7-9-1 in the 2025 season.

Cowboys have work to do to compete in free agency

Dallas needs some salary cap room in order to make a run at some quality free agents.

“Well over the $301.2 million cap that was set Friday, they will restructure the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and left guard Tyler Smith, which will create $66 million of room,” ESPN reported.

Jones has owned the team for many, many years. He knows how much another Super Bowl title would mean to Cowboys fans.

“It's every bit the prize of anything I have, with the exception of family and your love for family,” Jones said. “I guess what I would say is make no mistake about it, I don't have a higher priority than to go and win a Super Bowl.”

Time will tell if Dallas can finally return to the big game in 2026.