Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is facing new allegations in a civil lawsuit stemming from an October 4, 2025, altercation in Indianapolis, where he is accused of being under the influence of multiple substances during a confrontation with 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole.

According to a filing in U.S. District Court, Tole's attorneys claim a “preliminary investigation” indicates Sanchez may have had cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and alcohol in his system at the time of the incident. The complaint alleges that the substances contributed to his impairment and to what it describes as negligent and/or knowing conduct. The filing further states there is cause to believe one or more of the substances may have been consumed at an establishment owned by Huse Culinary Inc., though no evidence was presented to substantiate those claims. Tole's legal team is seeking discovery to determine the extent of Sanchez's alleged intoxication and whether any parties had prior knowledge of additional intoxicant use.

The confrontation occurred at a downtown Indianapolis hotel loading dock. Police documents state Sanchez smelled of alcohol at the scene. Tole alleges that Sanchez entered his truck without permission, blocked him, and shoved him. Tole responded by deploying pepper spray and, when Sanchez continued advancing, used a knife. Both men were hospitalized. Sanchez sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper right torso, while Tole suffered injuries that included a deep facial laceration.

Sanchez, 39, was in Indianapolis to provide broadcast coverage for Fox Sports ahead of a Colts game the following day. After being released from the hospital, he was briefly jailed. He has been charged with felony battery involving serious bodily injury, unauthorized motor vehicle entry, public intoxication, and endangering others, along with several misdemeanors. His trial, originally set for December, was postponed at the request of his defense team, with a jury trial now scheduled for March 12, 2026, and a final pretrial hearing set for March 3. Tole has not been charged and maintains he acted in self-defense while also pursuing unspecified damages against Sanchez and Fox Sports.

Andrew M. McNeil, Sanchez's attorney, has dismissed the drug allegations as unsupported, stating that claims in a civil filing are not evidence and that the facts will be determined at trial. Fox Sports confirmed in early November 2025 that Sanchez was no longer employed by the network.

Sanchez was the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft after leading USC to a 12-1 record and a Rose Bowl victory. During a 10-season NFL career, he led the New York Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Washington Redskins before retiring after the 2018 season.