The Los Angeles Dodgers have added another experienced arm to their organizational depth, signing right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton to a minor league contract, according to Baseball America's Matt Eddy. The move continues a trend for Los Angeles, which has relied on pitching depth throughout its consecutive World Series championship runs.

Middleton, 32, brings seven seasons of major league experience and 205 career appearances, all but one coming in relief. Over 194 1/3 innings, he owns a 3.84 ERA and has struck out 24.2 percent of opposing hitters, though his 10.3 percent walk rate sits a couple of percentage points above league average. From 2022 through 2023, he generated a 17.1 percent swinging-strike rate, induced chases on 32.5 percent of pitches outside the strike zone, and struck out just over 28 percent of batters faced. Earlier in his career, he averaged 97 mph on his fastball, though that figure dipped to 95.5 mph during his most recent healthy campaign in 2023.

Originally debuting with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, Middleton posted a 3.43 ERA in 76 innings across his first two partial seasons before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019. Since then, injuries have included biceps, ankle, foot, shoulder, and, most recently, a right elbow flexor issue that required surgery in 2024. That procedure followed a one-year major league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he spent the entire season on the injured list and never reached the majors, making five appearances at Double-A before being shut down.

In 2023, Middleton split time between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees after earlier stops with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. His 2021 season in Seattle produced an ERA near 5.00, and he recorded a -0.6 WAR over 18 games with Arizona the following year. Middleton did not appear in the majors in 2024 or 2025, throwing only four minor league innings in 2024 and later 3 2/3 scoreless frames with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League late last season.

He joins a Dodgers bullpen headlined by free-agent closer Edwin Diaz, along with veteran setup options Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Alex Vesia, plus multiple optionable arms on the 40-man roster.