Kevin Durant was in attendance alongside thousands of fans during the recent Unrivaled matchup between the Breeze and the Laces at the Sephora Arena in Miami, Florida. Seattle Storm superstar Dominque Malonga, who finished the game with 21 points and ten rebounds, had an impressive running dunk with less than two seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The 2025 draft’s second overall pick received a cross-court pass from Paige Bueckers at the end of the arc before running inside the paint and finishing it emphatically. The camera quickly pointed to a beaming Kevin Durant, who was clearly impressed by the finish, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

DOMINIQUE MALONGA RUNS IN TRANSITION FOR THE DUNK 😤 Kevin Durant was LOVING it! pic.twitter.com/t7qVkyk2N1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2026

Considering KD’s legacy and the fact that he only recently crossed 32,000 points in the NBA, Malonga was thrilled.

“It was great, I mean I didn’t say anything to him but it felt really good. He went to shootout this morning so we chatted a little bit, so I am glad you could see that,” she explained post-game per a clip on YouTube by BRWSports.

Regardless, Malonga finished on the losing side as the Laces pulled off a stunning 65-53 upset and now command a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head series. The Laces controlled the tempo from the opening tip, establishing a 24-18 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.

They were propelled by a dominant, two-way masterclass from Brittney Sykes. Sykes posted a game-high double-double, filling the stat sheet with 25 points and 11 rebounds while shooting a highly efficient 10-for-18 from the field.

She was complemented by steady offensive contributions from Jordin Canada and Jackie Young, who added 13 points apiece. Malonga recorded a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double, going 10-for-17 from the floor.

Cameron Brink also put up 11 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough on the night. As a team, the Breeze shot an abysmal 17.6% from beyond the arc (3-for-17) and managed just 32.9% from the field overall.

Bueckers endured a particularly frigid night, managing just two points on 1-for-8 shooting and finishing with a -6 plus-minus.