The light heavyweight division is officially in flux, and the UFC isn't wasting any time filling the void. Following Alex Pereira's decision to vacate the 205-pound championship, the promotion has announced that former champion Jiří Procházka will collide with rising contender Carlos Ulberg for the vacant title at UFC 327 on April 11th, broadcast on Paramount+.

Pereira's departure from the division leaves behind a throne that two very dangerous fighters are more than ready to claim. The Czech berserker Procházka returns to the spotlight looking to reclaim gold he once held, while New Zealand's Ulberg steps into the biggest fight of his career with everything to prove.

Procházka, known for his unorthodox striking and relentless forward pressure, captured the light heavyweight title back in 2022 before injuries and a subsequent rematch loss derailed his reign. The 32-year-old has always been one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, and a motivated Jiří chasing championship gold again is a nightmare scenario for any opponent. His creativity on the feet and near-superhuman durability make him one of the most unpredictable fighters in the game.

Standing across from him will be Carlos Ulberg, a Team City Kickboxing product who has quietly put together one of the most impressive streaks in the division. The 32-year-old New Zealander has looked sharper with each outing, showcasing powerful hands, improved grappling, and the kind of composed ring generalship you'd expect from a fighter trained alongside elite kickboxers and grapplers. A win here would be the signature moment of his career.

With Pereira likely moving up to heavyweight to attempt to become the first-ever three-division champion in UFC history, as the light heavyweight division enters a new era, UFC 327 will determine who leads it. This matchup has Fight of the Night written all over it, blending two explosive strikers who aren't afraid to stand in the pocket and trade.

April 11th cannot come soon enough.

UFC 327 Confirmed Fights

Main Card 9:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Preliminary Card 6:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Featherweight: Patrício Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez