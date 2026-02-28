The Dallas Cowboys desperately want to make big moves in the 2026 offseason, but lack the cap space to effectively do so. To cope with that issue, owner Jerry Jones plans to restructure a few of the team's largest contracts.

Jones wants to restructure the deals of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Smith, as well as those of defensive tackles Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams and Osa Odighizuwa, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Doing so would clear over $80 million in cap space, with each player's cap hit over $20 million in 2026.

The Cowboys are currently $56 million over the cap, the most in the league, according to Over the Cap. The players Jones mentioned are tied to six of the team's seven largest contracts. The other belongs to star wide receiver George Pickens, whom the team recently placed on a franchise tag.

Article Continues Below

Jones has less than two weeks to restructure any deals before the 2026 free agency window opens on March 11. He is typically among the most aggressive general managers in free agency, both in the trade market and with player signings.

The Cowboys have already made a few moves early in the offseason, retaining running back Javonte Williams on a three-year deal while releasing linebacker Logan Wilson. Dallas is still looking to potentially re-sign kicker Brandon Aubrey, safety Donovan Wilson and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Even if Jones restructures a few deals, the Cowboys would still lack the resources to pull off any substantial big-time signings. Jones has still hinted at potentially making another blockbuster trade to improve a roster that has won just one playoff game in the last seven years.