The Hornets organization releases a questionable statement about Miles Bridges ahead of his season debut back from suspension.

The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an in-season tournament matchup on Friday. However, eyes will be focused on Miles Bridges, as he'll be making his season debut coming back from suspension for his alleged domestic violence incident.

He has been at the center of controversy for several months now but the franchise seems ready to move forward with Bridges on the roster. As it turns out, the Hornets organization claims they are “comfortable” with Bridges being on the roster with his alleged incident still not settled, per Ashley Mahoney at Axios Charlotte.

“The Hornets say the organization is ‘comfortable with Miles [Bridges] returning to play based on our current understanding of the facts of the recent allegations and remain in contact with the NBA as that matter proceeds through the court process.'”

Bridges was first arrested back on June 29, 2022. The NBA officially suspended the Hornets' forward for 30 games. 10 of which were for the 2023-24 season. Many have been vocal about Bridges playing in the league, as his incident is still unresolved in the court.

Despite that, the Hornets seem adamant about bringing him back as soon as possible. The coaching staff claims he'll have an impact role immediately. Considering Terry Rozier is out with a groin injury, Miles Bridges very well may be thrown into the starting lineup.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how Hornets fans welcome Bridges back into the lineup on Friday night. it might worth tuning into the game just to see the crowd reactions.