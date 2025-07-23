The Charlotte Hornets are been stuck in mediocrity for years, but the franchise finally appears to have a clear direction and is hoping to change its ways. Kon Knueppel and KJ Simpson are hoping to be big parts of the changes happening in Charlotte over the next few seasons.

Behind a strong game from Knueppel, the Hornets won the Summer League Championship for the first time in the franchise's history.

Hornets' Kon Knueppel reacts to winning Summer League MVP

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets brought home the Summer League Championship this past weekend, continuing changes in a positive direction under new General Manager Jeff Peterson and head coach Charles Lee.

Knueppel finished the title-winning game with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists. And that's with the Hornets' No. 4 overall pick not even a lock to play a few hours beforehand.

During the team's semifinal game on Saturday evening, Kon Knueppel left the game after suffering a laceration above his right eye. He played just 21 minutes, but finished second on the team in points with 17 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. His status for Sunday's final, however, was up in the air.

“We had to fight a lot of people to get me on the court today,” Knueppel said after the victory. “You know, it wasn't necessarily from within the organization, so it was a no-brainer for me. But I just wanted to get out there and help the guys, and get this done tonight.

“I mean, they just wanted me to know the risk involved. And I thought it was pretty marginal for just a couple stitches. It was a cut. So, it helped. That's not going to hold me back from playing the championship game.”

Charlotte arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 6th — a full four days before the NBA's Summer League even tipped off. That allowed the team to practice together, build chemistry, and learn about what NBA life would be like through the league's “Rookie Transition Program.”

“It's been fun. It's a long time to be here. We were here for two full weeks. But it was a great time. It's always fun to get out here and play, and I hadn't played since the Final Four game, so it was really good to get out and compete against high level talent.”

The Hornets went a perfect 4-0 in regular “season” play, won their semifinal game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 109-80, and advanced to face the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League championship game. The Kings came into Sunday's final two-time winners of the Summer League title, winning it in its second season in 2014 and in 2021.

The unique part of the title winning roster is that it featured a number of players who will be on the Hornets roster come training camp in September. Kon Knueppel, KJ Simpson, Liam McNeeley, KJ Simpson, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Tidjane Salaun, Sion James, and Damion Baugh all played for the team in Las Vegas. All of those players are already signed to standard NBA contracts or two-way deals, meaning they'll have chances to compete for playing time this fall.

“I'm just really excited to be a part of the team,” Knueppel told ClutchPoints. “You know, I just got here. I can't wait to get to training camp and, you know, mini camps here in August. It'll be a lot of fun, you know, get, get with the, with the real guys. And I just can't wait.

“It's a lot of guys that are going to be on the roster, and you always compete to win. So I think building winning habits, even if it is summer league, is very beneficial.”

KON KNUEPPEL CLUTCH 3-POINTER TO GO UP 4 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Eeb8TucO9M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knueppel was named to the All-Summer League Second Team, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.4 three-pointers per game. He did struggle with his efficiency, shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three, but his process was solid, repeatedly making the right plays for his team.

KJ Simpson was another standout for the Charlotte Hornets in Summer League. Alongside Knueppel, Simpson was also named to the All-Summer League Second Team. In six appearances, Simpson averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.8 three-pointers per game.

“We just fought,” KJ Simpson said after the victory. “We just found a way. I mean from guys going down to guys stepping up, we had some key guys step up tonight. It started obviously with everyone. Kon set the tone and it just trickled down after that, trickle down effect. We just found a way to win. It wasn't going to be easy. I mean the Kings they got here for a reason. We just knew that if we stay together though, we'll come out on top.”

Simpson had eight points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the Summer League Championship game, leading all players in the game in rebounds and second in assists behind teammate Damion Baugh (nine).

Five players scored in double-figures for Charlotte, who was without Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Tidjane Salaun.

“We just want to carry this momentum, honestly,” KJ Simpson explained how this win can catapult his team. “Carry this momentum. Not just for myself individually, but onto the Hornets. We bringing this winning culture that we just established in Summer League. Obviously myself, Tidjane, the other guys, the rookies, we all were able to build a chemistry by coming out here and competing. So now we just can't wait to add that to the big group with the Hornets. I’m just happy and I think it's going to carry over really well.”

No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks, No. 2 pick Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs, No. 6 pick Tre Johnson of the Washington Wizards, played just two games for their teams in Las Vegas. Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe only played one game. Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey didn't play a single game.

Kon Knueppel joined New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears as the only two lottery picks to play every single one of their games at NBA Summer League. Obviously, a lot of those decisions are out of the hands of the players, but Kon Knueppel made it known he wanted to be out there if he was healthy.

“I think you play. If you like basketball, you play the games. I know some of the [decisions], a lot of it is out of their hands. People make them sit. But I just want to play.”

They still have a ways to go and are likely a few years away from being legitimate playoff competitors, but for the first time in a long time, the Hornets appear on the rise. Charlotte has added a good mix of youth with veteran experience, they've established a strong coaching staff, and they're set on a path that should see them competing at a high level in due time.

“I think coach really instilled the ideas of competitiveness, competing all the time, and then being together,” Knueppel added. “So that's what we did, and every game we played together, and had a good outcome for us.