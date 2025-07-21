Things got extra physical between the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings in the finals of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday.

With less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Hornets center James Banks III tried to wiggle out of the tight defense of Kings center Dylan Cardwell. He, however, smacked Cardwell in the face with his right elbow after swinging the ball.

The referees reviewed the situation and issued Banks a flagrant foul penalty 2, which automatically ejected him from the all-important game. The Hornets were ahead at that point, 55-47.

Banks might have watched Max Holloway's win over Dustin Poirier in UFC 318.

He only played four minutes off the bench. He missed his lone attempt and committed two turnovers. He had played sparingly for Charlotte, which amassed an unbeaten 5-0 record heading into the finals.

Article Continues Below

The Hornets beat the Kings, 83-78, to grab the championship. Tournament MVP Kon Kneuppel led the way with 21 points and five rebounds.

It's not the first time a player got ejected in this year's NBA Summer League. Last week, Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh was thrown out of their game against the Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old Banks is still trying to make it to the NBA after going undrafted in 2020. He has played for the Birmingham Squadron, the Texas Legends, and the Maine Celtics in the G League. Last season, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 44 games and helped the Celtics advance to the finals.

He has also played in Greece and Israel.

Banks, a two-time member of the ACC All-Defensive Team during his career at Georgia Tech, is hoping to get the backup center spot with the Hornets. As of writing, the team has a thin rotation at the five position with Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

More Charlotte Hornets News
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Reactions pour in after Hornets’ first-ever Summer League titlePaolo Mariano ·
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel’s ‘awesome’ reaction to encouraging Klay Thompson messageJackson Stone ·
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) competes against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Hornets’ Kon Knueppel exits Summer League game with head injuryZachary Howell ·
Collin Sexton NBA trade deadline
Collin Sexton breaks silence after trade to HornetsZachary Draves ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26 now a Hornets player) shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Charlotte Hornets 2025 NBA free agency grades for every signingRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts with Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) after the game at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers’ Paul George puts Hornets on blast for being losersEvan Dammarell ·