Things got extra physical between the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings in the finals of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday.

With less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Hornets center James Banks III tried to wiggle out of the tight defense of Kings center Dylan Cardwell. He, however, smacked Cardwell in the face with his right elbow after swinging the ball.

The referees reviewed the situation and issued Banks a flagrant foul penalty 2, which automatically ejected him from the all-important game. The Hornets were ahead at that point, 55-47.

James Banks III elbowed Dylan Cardwell hard on this play

Banks might have watched Max Holloway's win over Dustin Poirier in UFC 318.

He only played four minutes off the bench. He missed his lone attempt and committed two turnovers. He had played sparingly for Charlotte, which amassed an unbeaten 5-0 record heading into the finals.

The Hornets beat the Kings, 83-78, to grab the championship. Tournament MVP Kon Kneuppel led the way with 21 points and five rebounds.

It's not the first time a player got ejected in this year's NBA Summer League. Last week, Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh was thrown out of their game against the Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old Banks is still trying to make it to the NBA after going undrafted in 2020. He has played for the Birmingham Squadron, the Texas Legends, and the Maine Celtics in the G League. Last season, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 44 games and helped the Celtics advance to the finals.

He has also played in Greece and Israel.

Banks, a two-time member of the ACC All-Defensive Team during his career at Georgia Tech, is hoping to get the backup center spot with the Hornets. As of writing, the team has a thin rotation at the five position with Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and Ryan Kalkbrenner.