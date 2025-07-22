The Charlotte Hornets made franchise history in winning their first-ever championship in the NBA Summer League, marking the first time they've won a championship of any variety. After years of sub-par seasons and a disappointed fan base, things could be looking up for the Hornets as they foster a new crop of young talent. First-round pick Liam McNeeley is already making waves, recently signing a multi-year shoe endorsement deal with Nike.

Liam McNeeley was drafted 29th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, who traded up to the pick with the Phoenix Suns to land the 6-foot-7 Small Forward from Connecticut. During Summer League, McNeeley was ranked the third overall best prospect by ESPN, showing out with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a meeting against the Utah Jazz.

Now, McNeeley will join other top prospects like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey over at Nike, highlighting their newest crop of NBA talent. Along with an endorsement deal, McNeeley is likely to capitalize on the footwear aspect of the sponsorship with upcoming signature PE sneakers.

First reported by footwear insider @NickDePaula, McNeeley signed a deal worth an undisclosed amount. While Nike is usually reserved in handing out sponsorships and sneaker deals, clearly they saw something in McNeeley's potential that could make him a future star. Repping the Swoosh with the UConn Huskies, McNeeley is no stranger to their gear as his preferred choice of footwear as well.

As Liam McNeeley enters his rookie season, it'll be interesting to see how he meshes alongside top draft picks in Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner. If their upcoming campaign is anything like their Summer League performance, Hornets fans should be in for an exciting season.

