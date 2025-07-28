The Charlotte Hornets recently made history by winning their first-ever title in the NBA Summer League, but somehow, it is the fiery story involving star LaMelo Ball that has gotten more attention. In fact, it has been tattooed on everyone's mind.

With that lame pun out of the way, a tattoo artist based in California posted a picture of Ball's supposedly new ink. He called it “Hot Chee Toes” as a reference to the popular snack. It's one of those things that you need to see to believe.

But sorry to burst everyone's bubble, it wasn't actually Ball's foot. The Hornets guard's tattoo artist, Elvis Ramos, came clean on Instagram and said they were just joking around.

“We tattooed LaMelo Ball. But those ‘Hot Chee Toes,' those were not on Melo. We were just trolling. The original artist is actually out of California also, but nah, we didn't do that on Melo,” said Ramos in a video.

“We did do a leg sleeve on Melo. We will be posting that soon. But yeah, we were just trolling, man. The internet is crazy, bro.”

Ramos regularly shares his work on the 23-year-old Ball on Instagram, where he has over 20,000 followers.

Unfortunately, many were fooled by his previous post and immediately clowned the Hornets star. But as the great Abraham Lincoln once said: Don't believe everything you see on the internet.

With the new season approaching, fans of the Hornets can only hope that Ball can stay longer on the court than at a tattoo shop. Due to a spate of injuries, he's only played a total of 105 games in the last three seasons.

If he can stay healthy, he might regain his All-Star form and lead the Hornets, along with Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, and Kon Kneuppel. The team hasn't been to the playoffs for nine straight years—the longest active drought in the NBA.