Isaiah Thomas admitted to reaching out to the Charlotte Hornets for a potential NBA return as LaMelo Ball's backup point guard

Could Isaiah Thomas make a return to the NBA? Thomas recently claimed he at least attempted to pitch the Charlotte Hornets on a return.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) made the following request to Thomas, “Call up Mitch, we need a backup PG.”

Thomas is seemingly open to a role as LaMelo Ball's backup point guard based on his response: “I did lol,” Thomas wrote, via NBACentral.

Isaiah Thomas open to NBA return

This is not the first time Isaiah Thomas has inquired about a return to the league. The 34-year-old has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2021-22 season, when he played with three different teams (Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Hornets).

Thomas would provide value as a veteran guard. He also understands what it takes to exceed expectations in the NBA.

At just 5'9, there were not many scouts praising Thomas when he made it to the league. Thomas, however, did not care.

He turned himself not just into a good player, but an All-Star. Thomas made back-to-back All-Star teams during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He averaged an extremely impressive 28.9 points per game in the 2016-17 campaign.

After that season though, Thomas began to deal with injury trouble. His production declined as a result. Still, Thomas performed well when on the court.

The Hornets are just 3-6 in 2023-24 and would benefit from adding a veteran like Isaiah Thomas. He probably won't post superstar-caliber stats but his leadership certainly wouldn't hurt Charlotte's young roster.

It will be interesting to see if the Hornets, or any NBA team for that matter, reach out to Thomas for a potential NBA return.