The Charlotte Hornets entered the 2025 NBA offseason with one clear goal — to turn the page. After years of mediocrity, mismanagement, and mounting losses, the Hornets needed a spark. That spark may have arrived in the form of Kon Knueppel, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, who just capped off a sensational Summer League campaign by leading the Hornets to their first-ever championship of any kind, a title run that ended with a thrilling 83-78 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas.

Despite the optimism, however, the Hornets must proceed with caution. Winning the Summer League is no guarantee of regular-season success, and Knueppel, while promising, still comes with critical development questions the franchise will need to address before fully counting on him to be a foundational piece.

The Charlotte Hornets are #NBA2KSummerLeague Champions! Undefeated in Vegas 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rKg2bYkGUm — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2025

In five appearances, Knueppel averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.3% from deep. But beyond the box score, it was his commitment that turned heads. While other top lottery picks were benched or load-managed, Knueppel played through pain and pressure, viewing every Summer League minute as a chance to set a new tone in Charlotte.

Knueppel, the smooth-shooting wing out of Duke, was everything Charlotte hoped for when they selected him: tough, competitive, and hungry to win. He scored a team-high 21 points in the championship game, earning Summer League Finals MVP honors, NBA 2K26 All-Summer League Second Team, and did so despite playing through a painful eye injury that required five stitches. For a franchise with a tortured history, Knueppel's grit was a breath of fresh air.

Hornets Summer League glory: Kon Knueppel shines, but concerns remain

Yet, despite the MVP award, there’s a lingering question hovering around Knueppel: Can he defend at an NBA level?

Knueppel’s effort is unquestioned, but his lateral quickness, closeouts, and on-ball defense showed signs of concern. At times, he was beaten off the dribble by quicker wings or got caught navigating screens. His awareness is high, but the foot speed isn’t elite, and in the modern NBA, where wings are often the most dynamic players on the floor, that’s a red flag.

Even Knueppel himself acknowledged the gap: “Going from college to the NBA, the one area I’ve worked on a lot is spacing, especially defensively. These are elite players, and you have to be locked in with your positioning at all times,” he said.

In college, Knueppel could get by with positioning and effort. In the NBA, he’ll be guarding All-Stars and elite shot creators nightly. That adjustment may take time, and without significant improvement, opposing offenses could target him in pick-and-rolls and iso sets.

Knueppel's Summer League: Toughness, versatility, and willingness

KON KNUEPPEL CLUTCH 3-POINTER TO GO UP 4 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Eeb8TucO9M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2025

Knueppel’s Summer League journey was about more than stats; it was about culture-setting. In a league where many young stars opt to sit out games, Knueppel actively requested to play every game, even after suffering a gash above his eye during the semifinals. That decision alone endeared him to Charlotte fans and coaches.

While his shooting numbers were a concern (8-of-21 FG and 4-of-11 3PT in the final), his shot-making under pressure, quick release, and size at 6-foot-6 showed why scouts were so high on him during the draft process. He demonstrated a knack for secondary playmaking, finding cutters and creating space with off-ball movement. His ability to shift between small forward and shooting guard provided lineup flexibility that the Hornets desperately lacked last season.

Knueppel was also praised for his basketball IQ, stemming from his time at Duke under Jon Scheyer. His decision-making in late-game moments, particularly in the title match against Sacramento, was impressive for a rookie.

How the Hornets can mitigate this

The Hornets are aware of these challenges, and their coaching staff has already begun emphasizing strength training and footwork drills for the rookie. His frame is solid, and if his conditioning and agility catch up, Knueppel could develop into at least an average NBA defender, especially in team schemes that mask individual flaws.

With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller locked in as the top two scoring options, Knueppel doesn’t need to be a star right away. Instead, the Hornets are hoping he becomes an elite complementary piece: someone who spaces the floor, competes on defense, and plays winning basketball.

That said, if his defense becomes a liability, it will be hard to keep him on the court in crucial moments. The Hornets' front office knows how fragile a rebuild can be. They’ve watched previous lottery picks flame out. They can’t afford to make that mistake again.

What’s next for Hornets and Kon Knueppel

Hornets rising star Kon Knueppel with his Summer League Championship Game MVP and ring 🏆💍 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/1Y5CGYYNjz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2025

The Hornets are entering a pivotal season. With LaMelo Ball returning from injury and Brandon Miller taking a leap, Charlotte needs production from its role players, Knueppel chief among them. His Summer League heroics gave fans hope, but the real test begins in training camp.

If he continues to bring the same toughness, humility, and willingness to learn, Knueppel may very well become the culture-changer Charlotte’s been searching for. But until his defense catches up to his offensive polish, there will be concerns about just how high his ceiling truly is.

The MVP is real. The heart is undeniable. But the Hornets know better than most, one good summer doesn't make a savior.

Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Sion James all resemble the character Lee wants on his team, and all four rookies put together solid performances.

Although none of these four players are freak athletes or star-like talents, they all fit the mold of being dependable, reliable options for the Hornets to begin setting a new standard in Charlotte.

This should be the main takeaway of why the Hornets are the ultimate winners from the Summer League.